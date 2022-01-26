RPN Singh left Congress as he couldn't stay without power: Congress' Digvijay Singh

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): In response to Pradyot Manikya's tweet on RPN Singh joining the BJP, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that RPN Singh resigned from the Congress because he could not stay without power.



Digvijay Singh tweeted, "I agree with Pradyot. There are two types of Congressmen. One who believe in its Ideology and the other who can't stay without power."

Earlier, Pradyot Manikya of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) took to Twitter to criticise RPN Singh's joining BJP saying that joining a party (BJP) with the opposite ideology is 'hypocrisy'. He wrote, "Leaving a party is one thing, but to join another party which is an exact opposite of the spectrum (BJP) in terms of ideology is another. Thank god, I know the difference between serving the nation and hypocrisy! Adios #RPNSingh."

Ex-Union Minister RPN Singh quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. (ANI)

