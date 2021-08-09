RPSF constable dies by suicide in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable died allegedly by suicide on Sunday, informed the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Speaking to ANI, Renigunta urban circle inspector Anju Yadav said, "The constable was working in Railway Police Special Force at Renigunta barrack. On Saturday night, he was on Armour duty. As a part of his duty, he used to collect weapons and store them. On Sunday morning at around 4.20 AM, he took one pistol and shot himself."



"The guard nearby heard the sound and informed the RPSF inspector. The inspector found him dead. He immediately rushed to the Renigunta urban police station," Yadav said.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

