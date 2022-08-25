RRB Bhopal releases call letter for typing skill test 2022 for CEN 01/2019 NTPC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal has released admit cards for Typing Skill Test re-exam for the CEN 01/ 2019 on its official website. The Typing Skill Test Re-exam for the 2nd stage for CEN 01/2019 NTPC is scheduled on August 27, 2022. All those candidates who have to appear in the Typing Skill Test re-exam can download their admit card from the official website - rrbbhopal.gov.in.

In a bid to download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and User Password (Date of Birth) to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, candidates who attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view and download their admit card for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022.

One can download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022

Visit the official website of RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbhopal.gov.in



1. Go to the Latest Updates of ALL Centralized Employment & Other Notice on the home page.



2. Click on the link: Click here for the e-Call Letter of Typing Skill Test Re-Exam Scheduled on 27th Aug 2022 on the home page.

3. Provide your login credentials to the link.

4. Download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 and save the same for future reference. (ANI)