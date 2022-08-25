RRB NTPC admit cards released; Check how to download, exam date, and more

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Admit cards for the rescheduled typing skill test for Railway Recruitment Board is now ready for download.

All those candidates who have to appear in the skill test can download their e-admit card from the official website -- rrbbhopal.gov.in.

RRB cancelled the skill test earlier citing some technical reasons which

was scheduled to be held on August 12.

The rescheduled skill set will now be conducted on August 27, 2022.

Initially, the exam was conducted on August 12, 2022. But, because of some issues, Shift 1 got cancelled. Now, the re-exam is taking place for those who appeared in Shift-1.

Here are all the details that you need to know about the August 27 examination:

For downloading the admit card, the candidates will have to provide their login credentials, that they had made while applying for the examination.

The login credentials will include their Registration Number (that they would have received via mail) and User Password (which will be their Date of Birth).

Steps to download admit card:

1. On the home page, go on the latest updates for all the Centralized Employment and other notices.

3. Next, you will find a link titled 'Click Here' for downloading the Call Letter of Typing Skill Test Re-Exam. Click on it.

4. On this page, you need to provide the credentials, that we described above.

5. Now, download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022. Also, don't forget to save it for reference. All the important details such as venue and exam city will be mentioned on the admit card.

Most importantly, the candidates must carry their RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 along with their Picture Ids during the exam. Without these documents, no student would be allowed to write the exam. (ANI)