Rs 1 lakh each to kin of labourers killed in Mahoba accident: Samajwadi Party

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Mahoba accident.

"Three female labourers killed and many workers injured after truck overturns in Mahoba! What happened to the Chief Minister's order? Who is responsible for these deaths? Samajwadi Party will give financial assistance of Rs 1-1 lakh to the families of all the dead, SP appeals to the government to give Rs 10 lakh," read a post on the party's official Twitter handle.

The vehicle carrying migrant workers overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway here on Monday night. About 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

"The vehicle overturned due to a tyre burst. These people were returning from Delhi," said ML Patidar, Superintendent of Police, Mahoba. (ANI)

