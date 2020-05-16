Rs 1 lakh each to kin of labourers of state killed in Auraiya accident, SP announces

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday expressed sorrow over the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of deceased who were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh.

"Indescribable grief over the death of more than 24 poor migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya of UP. Prayers for the injured. Knowing everything ... even seeing everything ... see how the heartless people and their supporters who hold silence justify this neglect. Such accidents are not deaths but murders," Akhilesh tweeted.

Announcing compensation for the kin of deceased, Akhilesh urged the BJP to give an amount of Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of each deceased.

"The news of the death of the migrant workers who were returning home is shocking. Basically these were the people who used to run home. Therefore, Samajwadi Party will provide assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of each deceased in the state. Taking moral responsibility, the ruthless BJP government should also give an amount of Rs 10 lakh per deceased person," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. (ANI)

