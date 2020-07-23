Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating COVID-19 norms in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to two years can be imposed against violators of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public can be booked under the new law.

The state has reported 6,485 coronavirus cases including 3,397 cases and 64 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)

