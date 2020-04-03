Rs 100 cr grant created for ideas to combat coronavirus: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed that Rs 100 crore will be allocated for ideas to combat coronavirus with immediate impact.

"Action in the time of COVID-19: Rs 100 crore grant created to give wings to ideas that could combat coronavirus with immediate impact," Goyal tweeted.

In the same tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said that NGOs and innovative startups with cost-efficient and scalable solutions to fight the spread of the pandemic can apply at https://actgrants.in.

Goyal on Thursday held a meeting through video conference with the stakeholders of startup ecosystem, including developers, leading startups, angel investors and others, to assess the impact of COVID-19 and lockdown in the country.

The minister said that the country is passing through an unprecedented crisis, and this requires prompt remedial actions. He sought everyone's cooperation in overcoming the hardships being faced by the industry, particularly the startups.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

