Rs 1.2 crore sanctioned by DGP Srinagar for legal heirs of 6 deceased police personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Director-General of Police in Srinagar, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore as Special Welfare Relief for dependents and legal heirs of six deceased police personnel.

"In order to provide help to the families of the Police personnel who have passed away in harness, the Director-General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.20 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of six such deceased Police personnel," a statement from the DGP said, adding that the financial assistance would be given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

As per the statement, Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of six deceased Police personnel ASIs Mohammad Hussain and Ashok Kumar. SgCt Manzoor Ahmad, SgCt (M) Arshad Ahmad, Followers Mohinder Singh and Khurshid Ahmad who lost their lives due to health-related issues while in service.



Out of this, Rs one lakh each was already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units.

The statement further informed that the DGP has also sanctioned Rs 25 lakh special relief in favour of the next of kins (NoKs) of five Special Police Officer (SPOs) who had died during the course of their engagement in the Police Organisation.

"Rupees five lakh each have been sanctioned out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs in favour of NoKs of the five deceased SPOs Ramesh Chand, Duni Chand, Romesh Kumar, Ali Mohmmad and Des Raj who died due to health-related issues. Out of this rupees 50,000, each has been already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units,"

Police headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the next of kins of martyrs, their wards as also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses. (ANI)

