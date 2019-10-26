Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

Rs 1,200 cr released from state relief fund for flood relief work, says Karnataka CM

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:40 IST

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Rs 1,200 crore has been released from the state relief funds for flood relief work.
Speaking to reporters at Hubli Airport, Yeddyurappa said that the state has allocated Rs 5 lakhs per person to build houses.
"Rs 1 lakh is being paid for partial home damage," he said adding that the government does not face any financial crunch.
Yeddyurappa further said that the district authorities have been instructed to rush to the aid of the flood victims.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister CC Patil, District Collector Deepa Cholan, Commissioner of Police R Dileep, Senior Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar were also present at the airport. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:55 IST

Not taking Kanda's support, alliance with JJP for Haryana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Amidst furore over Gopal Kanda's backing to the BJP for government formation in Haryana, the party on Saturday cleared that it would not take any support from his Haryana Lokhit Party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:32 IST

Will sit in opposition: NCP's Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that his party will sit in opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and will not play any role in the formation of the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:31 IST

TN: Operation continues to rescue 2-yr-old boy who falls into...

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Efforts are being made to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:28 IST

Bengaluru: 30 Bangladeshi nationals detained in CCB raids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without possessing any visa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Terrorists harming interests of locals by attacking traders who...

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the terrorists are actually harming the interest of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar would be an insult to all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday said that it would be a great insult to all martyrs and freedom fighter if Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is conferred with Bharat Ratna

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:16 IST

Regulations on crackers bursting impacted business in...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The business of firecrackers has dropped significantly in Rameswaram after the restrictions were imposed over bursting of crackers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Rajasthan: Two persons injured after footpath built over a drain...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries when a portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

BJP won't take Gopal Kanda's support: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday said that the party will not take Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda's support to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:22 IST

Mizoram: Indian, Japanese Army contingents jointly practised...

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practised several team-building exercises on Friday in Mizoram's Vairengte town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:18 IST

Despite Independents on board, why BJP allied with JJP in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): By aligning with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured that it has a partner by its side to acknowledge Jat sentiments.

Read More
iocl