Rs 17 cr will be spent on Institute of Driving and Traffic Research in Naya Raipur: CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that a total of Rs 17 crore will be spent on the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Naya Raipur, the state's first such facility.

His remarks came at the inauguration of the facility on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here in Raipur, Baghel said, "A total of Rs. 17 crore will be spent on the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research in Naya Raipur for youngsters, which will have special discounts for women, transgenders, and specially-abled people who want to learn driving."



Meanwhile, Baghel informed that Congress MLAs from Chhattisgarh have reached Delhi to attend a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi.

Attacking the BJP, Baghel alleged, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are selling the country and raising questions on me for spending Chhattisgarh's money in Uttar Pradesh. They need to reveal the amount they are going to spend on UP elections."

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

