Rs 200 cr extortion case: 5 jail officials held for helping conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested five jail officials in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to the police, the arrested jail officials have been identified as Sunil Kumar, Sunder Bora, Mahendra Prasad, Laxmi Dutt and Prakash Chand.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) EOW RK Singh said that the arrested jail officials have been accused of helping Sukesh Chandrasekhar and accepted bribes for him.



"Sunil Kumar and Sunder Bora are Jail Superintendents, while Mahendra Prasad and Prakash Chand are Deputy Jail Superintendents," Singh said.

The Economic Offences Wing presented the jail officials before a Delhi Court which has sent them to the police custody till November 12.

As many as 19 people have been arrested in the matter.

The Delhi Police informed the court, "During the investigation, it was found that the accused Sukesh was running his racket of organised crime with the help of several jail officials."

Conman Sukesh has been in jail since 2017 in connection with an election commission bribery case and came on the radar after Delhi Police registered a case for extorting Rs 200 crore from Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh. (ANI)

