Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Court allows ED to take into possession 26 cars attached from Leena Maria's farmhouse

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take possession of 26 cars recovered from the accused Leena Maria Paul during the investigation of a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court allowed the application of the ED to take into possession the 26 cars attached from accused Leena Maria Paul's farmhouse in Chennai.

The ED has alleged in the plea that these cars were purchased with the proceeds of crime in the matter and were then attached during the case investigation.

The Court has, however, listed the application moved by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for hearing on December 22 as she sought permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23 to January 5.

ED has sought time to file a reply on the application.

The court directed the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED to file a written submission on the role of each accused person to save time.



The court said there are a number of accused and it will take at least two months to elaborate on the role of each accused. It is better for the SPP to file written submissions, it noted.

SPP submitted that he has not established his case against any accused.

Stating that the case is already there in the Complaint, there is nothing beyond it to establish. You will get the opportunity for rebuttal, the Court said and listed the matter for argument on behalf of the accused Chandrashekhar on January 6, 2023.

During the initial arguments, the SPP had argued that Rs 30 crore were utilised to purchase cars.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal counsel for Jacqueline Fernandez submitted that the ED may be directed to supply a copy of arguments in advance and the court allowed it.

Advocate Anant Malik told mediapersons that there is pressure from Tihar jail authorities on Sukesh Chandrashekhar to take back the complaints and allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party.

Special judge Shailendra Malik in his order granting bail to Jacqueline had said that the fact that economic offences are more serious offences because of money laundering like in the present case to the tune of Rs 200 crore or more not only affects the economy but very confidence of general public, therefore, there is no doubt that Court would examine the case of each of the accused involved in such cases with more scrutiny. (ANI)

