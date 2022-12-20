Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday approached the Patiala House Court in the national capital seeking permission to travel to her birthplace Bahrain from December 23.

On her plea, the Court has directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply in the matter and listed it for hearing on Thursday (December 22).

The Bollywood actor presented her plea before the court after appearing before it in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case revolving around the accused jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court has allowed the ED to take possession of 26 cars attached from actress Leena Maria Paul (wife of Sukesh Chandrashekhar), in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

On December 12, the Court directed the ED to argue on the charge against the accused wise.



Previously, the Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and others in 2021. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

According to the Prosecution, the EOW extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.

Investigations revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Chandrasekhar and his associates allegedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. As per reports, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

