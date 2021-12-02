Rs 200 crore extortion case: ED to file chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar this week

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh and Japna Singh wife of Malvinder Singh.

Conman Chandrasekhar has cheated Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband's cases. After extorting Rs 200 cr from Aditi Singh conman cheated Japna Singh.



In October, the ED had quizzed Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi over their links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and his wife Leena Maria. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was confronted with the conman and his wife.

During the interrogation, the conman revealed that he had gifted a luxury car to actress Nora Fatehi. He also revealed that he has given a gift worth crores to Jacqueline. Chandrasekar also revealed that he had bribed jail officials by giving them crores of rupees.

An ED investigation revealed that the conman had collected money in cash through the Ramdani brothers and also got amounts transferred to foreign jurisdictions, the sources said.

The sources said that Aditi Singh had paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to Deepak and Pradeep.

"All the cash payment was made in Delhi," they added. (ANI)

