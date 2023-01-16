Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Delhi Court issues notice to ED on Jacqueline plea to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking Court permission to travel abroad.

The Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik on Monday sought a response from ED on Fernandez's application to travel to Dubai in the last week of January for a professional commitment.

The court is to hear arguements on the application on January 25, 2023.

On Monday, Jacqueline appeared physically in court during the proceedings. She is on regular bail in the matter.

The court also heard the submissions of Pinki Irani, (Co-accused in the case) on the points of 'arguements on framing of charges in which she, through her Lawyer denied all the allegations made in the ED Chargesheet.

The ED is investigating Jacqueline Fernandez in an Rs-200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez earlier had appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.



"Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National living in India since 2009 and belongs to a Bollywood Fraternity and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry," the application stated.

Earlier, she stated that being a renowned film the actress has been invited to Events, press conferences, Rehearsals and participation in the event.

The Applicant has always joined the investigation before the Enforcement Directorate and remains present in all court proceedings, following law of the land. She earlier stated that she is ready and willing to abide by any such conditions that this Court may deem fit to impose if the prayer sought is granted, in accordance with the law.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday also filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pinki in connection investigation in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to Delhi police Mumbai-based Pinky Irani is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

The fresh supplementary also mentioned the progress taken place through the recording of various statements including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi etc

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

