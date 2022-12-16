Rs 2,000 cr to be spent for providing river water to 2 lakh households: Karnataka minister

Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said Rs 2000 crore would be spent to provide pure river-sourced water through taps to 2 lakh households in Ramanagara district.

A foundation stone was laid on Friday for development projects woth Rs 125 crore in six city municipal corporations and local bodies of Ramanagara district, read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The minister was speaking at a programme at the Youth Affairs stadium.



Narayan said Rs 1,300 crore has already been spent and the government has decided to release a further Rs 500 crore for additional projects.

Saying that Ramanagara is the second fastest-growing district in the state, he said sustainable development would be possible only when people are involved actively in the development process.

Qualitative infrastructure is necessary to achieve development, he said, adding that roads, drains, stormwater drains, bridges, toilets, community halls and anganwadi centres would be built in areas under municipalities and local bodies.

Narayan said, "Toyota and Suzuki, which have units in the Bidadi industrial area, were ready to expand and generate 50,000 more jobs."

He added that skill development training would be provided to job aspirants to get them ready for job opportunities. (ANI)

