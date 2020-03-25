Rs 2,000 will be distributed to families holding ration cards: Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said that the government will provide Rs 2,000 to each family holding ration cards as a relief measure amid coronavirus lockdown.

"All stores selling essential goods will be opened in Puducherry tomorrow. As a relief measure to the poor, the government will provide Rs 2,000 to each family holding ration cards, through direct benefit transfer system," Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister had announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory from 9 pm today till March 31.

Narayanasamy had said that the state government is taking various precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

