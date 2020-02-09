Rs 2,083 lakh for 2nd phase construction of Rewari's Sainik School

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved an amount of Rs 2,083.44 lakh for the second-phase construction of Sainik School's building in Rewari.

"The first phase of construction of Sainik School, Rewari, is finished and the construction of the second phase has started. For the second phase of construction work, the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 1,957.63 lakh for the internal roads, parking and rainwater harvesting system, Rs 101.94 lakh for the construction of the boundary wall of the school and Rs 23.87 lakh for the street lights and security lights," according to an official release issued on Sunday.

The institution in Rewari is one of 26 Sainik Schools in the country and was set up with the primary aim of preparing boys academically, physically and mentally for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA). (ANI)