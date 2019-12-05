Rs 24,396.19 crore collected as toll fee on National Highways in 2018-19: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Rs 24,396.19 crore was collected from fee plazas of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) across the country in 2018-19.

He said that 570 fee plazas are operational on the National Highways across the country as on October 31, 2019.

"The amount of user fee collected from fee plazas of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Financial Year (FY) 2018-19 is Rs. 24,396.19 crore with an average monthly and per day collection of Rs 2033 crore and Rs 66.84 crore respectively," the minister said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

"In addition to this, an upfront amount of Rs. 9681.50 crore was received from Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Concession in FY 2018-19," he added.

Gadkari said that the user fee of Rs 2549.12 crore was collected in Tamil Nadu in 2018-19.

"As on 31.10.2019, 54 user fee plazas on National Highways are operational in the state of Tamil Nadu. The amount of user fee on National Highways collected in the state of Tamil Nadu in FY 2018-19 is Rs. 2549.12 crore with an average monthly and per day collection of Rs 212.42 crore and Rs 6.98 crore respectively," he said.

"In the case of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by Central Government at reduced rates of 40 per cent. In case of a public-funded project, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40% after recovery of the capital cost of the project," the minister said. (ANI)

