New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Oil Marketing Companies on Sunday raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect on the first day of the New Year 2023.
With this, the price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG. (ANI)
Rs 25 hike in Commercial LPG cylinder price
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2023 11:54 IST
