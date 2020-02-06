Rs 2,856 crores granted in Budget to South Central Railways for new lines, says official

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): General Manager South Central Railway, Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday said that Rs 2,856 crores have been granted in the Union Budget 2020-21 to the South Central Railways for construction of new tracks.

Speaking to ANI, Mallya said, "For South Central Railway, The important allocations made one is for the new lines, the budgetary grant for which is 2,856 crores. For doubling third line projects and the bypass lines the budgetary allocation is 3,836 crores. For traffic facilities, the budgetary grant is 154 crores."

"For our continued efforts to improve safety we had eliminated un-manned leveled crossings a couple of years back and now we are in the process of eliminating man leveled crossings," he said

"Capital Investment for in 2020-21 for the Indian Railways is 1, 16, 042 crores as against 1,56,352 crore during 2019-20 which is about three per cent higher," he added. (ANI)

