Rs 3,000 cr proposed for Skill India, says FM

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The government proposed Rs 3,000 crore for 'Skill India' to provide relevant skill training to the youth in the country, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"There is a huge demand for teachers, paramedical staff and caregivers in foreign countries. However, their skills do not match in accordance to demand by employers. So, my government proposes Rs 3,000 crore for skill development," she said during the 90th Budget presentation.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015, the Skill India campaign aims to train over 40 crore people in the country in different skills by 2022.

The various schemes under this mission include Skill Loan scheme, Rural India Skill, National Skill Development Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). (ANI)

