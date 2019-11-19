Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo)

Rs 360 cr subsidy provided to 2.85 lakh buyers of electric/hybrid vehicles under FAME India scheme: Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that about 2.85 lakh buyers of electric/hybrid vehicles have been supported by a subsidy of Rs 360 crore under the FAME India Scheme.
He said that the benefit of incentives to buyers of mild hybrid vehicles under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in (FAME-INDIA) scheme was withdrawn with effect from April 1, 2017, based on the third-party evaluation of Phase-I of FAME India Scheme.
Javadekar, the Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises informed the Lower House in a written reply.
"The Phase-I of the FAME India Scheme was launched in 2015 and continued up to 31st March 2019. Based on outcome and experience gained during the Phase-I of FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders including Industry and Industry Associations, the second phase of FAME India Scheme has commenced from 01st April, 2019 for a period of 3 years," an official release of Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises said.
"As on date about 2.85 lakh buyers of electric/hybrid vehicles (xEVs) have been supported by subsidy of Rs 360 crore under the FAME India Scheme,"
In February this year, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the proposal for the implementation of a scheme titled 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II)' for promotion of Electric Mobility in the country. (ANI)

