Rs 400 cr budget to construct twin tower building to facilitate all govt departments in K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Karnataka government on Thursday set aside Rs 400 crore to construct twin towers building with 25 floors here at Anand Rao Circle to facilitate all government departments to function at one place.

"To facilitate all the Government Departments to function in one building, a "Twin-Towers" building with 25 storeys will be constructed at Arland Rao Circle, Bengaluru, with an expenditure of Rs 400 crore," said Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa while presenting the budget in the state Assembly.

He further said that the road cross-over facility for pedestrians other than metro commuters will be provided through 24 metro stations.

"The construction of 56 km long Outer Ring Road - Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via K R Puram and Hebbala at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore will be commenced during the year 2020-21," he said.

Rs 1,000 crore budget each have been announced for the restoration of Bengaluru roads for two years, 276 Karnataka public school for their infrastructure development. (ANI)

