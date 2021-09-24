Rs 42.8 lakh donated to Clean Ganga Fund

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of the Clean Ganga Fund has started attracting masses and corporations and many individuals, companies, PSUs and even religious trusts have contributed to the Clean Ganga Fund in the past few years.

Trimble Group's Trimble Mobility Solutions India Private Limited (TMSIP) on Thursday made a contribution of Rs 42.8 lakh towards the Clean Ganga Fund, read a press release from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

TMSIP Finance Director Sudhir R. Kamath and Operations Director Sudarshan Mohan presented the demand draft to National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.



This is a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. While complimenting the representatives of TMSIP, Mishra said, "Rejuvenation of the national river Ganga needs collaborative efforts of everyone. Corporates have been making important contributions in this direction."

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to TMSIP and said, "Such efforts will encourage other corporate houses to join hands for rejuvenation of Ganga."

Conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga has been a priority of the Modi government since coming to power in 2014. The main goal of the flagship program "NamamiGange" is to make Ganga free from pollution, said the press statement.

The Clean Ganga Fund has received an over-whelming response from across the country. (ANI)

