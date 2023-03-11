Rs 438 cr crop insurance disbursed to 1.65 lakh farmers in Haveri District: CM Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated milk-packing-unit">UHT Milk Packing Unit and Milk Sachet Packing Unit in Haveri district.

Speaking at the inauguration event, CM Bommai said, "The disbursement of Rs 438 crore to 1.65 lakh farmers in the Haveri district is a record performance of the state government."

He said insurance cover has been given to 67 lakh farmers for Rs 80 crore and also financial assistance for agriculture and allied activities.

"Several development works are planned for the district like irrigating one lakh hectares of land from the Upper Thunga project, and lift irrigation projects for Byadgi, Hirekerur, Hangal, and Ranebennur," CM said.

A special board has been constituted for the development of North Karnataka for the implementation of important projects in this region, he added.

The CM further said, "The government has decided to set up a livestock feeding unit in Haveri to provide quality feed to the cattle. This will make available the livestock feed to farmers easily. Legislation has been brought to check the reckless cattle-killing."

Accordingly, illegal transportation of cattle to other states is prohibited and those who are involved in this trade are punished, CM said.



A plan has been chalked out to open the goshalas in all the districts to take of senile cows. The 'Punya Koti scheme has been implemented for the adoption of a cow by paying Rs 11,000 per year. Already, Rs 43 crore has been collected from the adoption of cows. In another week, Rs 30 crore will be released with Rs 11,000 for each cow in different goshalas, he added.

Speaking on Dairy production in the state, Bommai said dairying brings profit to farmers as the milk is produced in two seasons.

In peak season, in 2018 the milk production was 84.43 lakh hectares and it rose to 94.18 lakh liters this year. In the summer season of 2018, milk production was 66 lakh liters and it subsequently increased to 71.20 lakh liters, CM added.

The milk production was affected due to disease among the cattle but later picked up. The government has been always with the milk producers.

Speaking about the success of Nandini milk in the state, the CM said the associations and organizations have shown earning of profit through the selling of milk. After Amul in Gujarat, it is Nandini of Karnataka which has been the most successful venture.

The KMF not only process milk but also prepares 26 dairy items and sells them across the country. At one time, the situation of milk producers' societies was very bad due to neglect of the then governments, he added.

While the societies were prospering in South Karnataka, it was dying in the North Karnataka region. Then, Mother Dairy was convinced to waive off the Rs 100 crore loan of these societies. Since then they have improved. Now payment is made to farmers within 15 to 20 days, CM said.

Ministers ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar, Prabhu Chavan, MLA Nehru Olekar, and others were present. (ANI)

