Rs 4.52 Cr recovered in IT raids conducted at locations linked to CM Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Even as the Income Tax department continued conducting raids at the premises linked to former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara for the second consecutive day on Friday, it claimed to have recovered Rs 4.52 Crores in the raids conducted yesterday.

"A total of Rs 4.52 Crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids yesterday," said Patanjali, Director General of Income Tax

The IT department today conducted a raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara. It also raided the house of Parameshwara's brother's son, Anand.

On Thursday, the Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

