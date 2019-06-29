Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced; 3-member team to probe Pune wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims and a three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed 15 lives in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the people killed in the wall collapse and ordered an inquiry.

Taking to Twitter to announce the decision, he said, "Extremely saddened to know about the loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector (Naval Kishore Ram) to conduct an in-depth enquiry. Also, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased in this incident."

Pune District Collector Naval Kishor Ram has formed a three-member team comprising Additional Collector, a police officer and a civic officer to investigate the incident. The team will submit its report in 24 hours.

"Three members team has been formed to investigate the wall collapse incident. The team will include the Additional Collector, a police officer and a civic officer. They have been asked to submit their report in 24 hours," Ram told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured who hailed from the state.

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday.

An official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI that the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city.

NDRF teams rescued three injured and retrieved as many as 15 bodies. The injured have been shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao also expressed grief on the in the incident.

"I was deeply saddened to know about the death of innocent workers, including women and children in the incident of collapse of a compound wall of a residential complex in Pune. My heart goes out to the kin of all those who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said Rao, in a statement.

Those killed in the mishap were labourers hailing from Bihar and Bengal, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said. (ANI)

