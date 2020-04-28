Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday declared Rs 50 lakh compensation for people employed with Ports in the country, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 infection.
The compensation will be given to all port employees including contractual labourers, the ministry said in a statement.
Ministry of Shipping has decided that all the major ports may grant compensation in the event of loss of life due to COVID-19 to the dependent members or legal heirs of the employees as under, it said.
"Monetary Compensation is declared to cover the risk of life due to COVID-19 contamination while discharging the Port related duty," the statement read.
"Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/disbursement of the compensation/Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from COVID-19. This compensation is applicable only for the pandemic of COVID-19 and shall be in force up to September 30 this year, subject to review thereafter," it added. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:01 IST
