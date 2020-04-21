Rs 5,000 transferred into 23,000 auto drivers' bank accounts during lockdown: Delhi Transport Minister

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that a total of 23,000 auto-rickshaw drivers have been given Rs 5,000 through direct transfer scheme during the coronavirus lockdown.

"A total of 1,60,000 applications have been received by the government, out of which 23,000 auto drivers have been given Rs 5,000 through direct transfer scheme after verifying their Aadhaar and account numbers," Gehlot told ANI.

"Around 20,000 more applications have been verified and we will transfer the fund into their account at any time," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, said that he had applied on the license website and money was transferred into his account in three days.

"I applied on License Web and I got the money in three days into my bank account. It is a big thing if someone gets Rs 5,000 from the government in this lockdown," he said.

Another auto-rickshaw driver, Shiv Kumar, said that some of the auto drivers are not techno-savvy and are not able to get the benefit of this scheme.

"It is a good initiative by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but some of the auto drivers are not techno-savvy and are unable to get the benefit. I request the government to take some steps for them too," Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

