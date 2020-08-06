Rs 8 lakh worth liquor transported from Telangana seized in Andhra; 2 held

Prakasam (Andhra Prades) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Officials of the excise department on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized liquor worth Rs 8 lakhs being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh at Turimella village in Kambham Mandal, Prakasam District here.

Drivers of two vehicles who have been arrested informed the excise police that proprietor of a dairy in Giddaluru town bought the liquor and hired them for transporting it illegally.

Two cars and liquor worth Rs 8 lakhs have been seized.

Excise Superintendant Avulaiah said, "We arrested two accused, both drivers of two vehicles and seized 39 cartons of liquor. Our police seized these liquor bottles when they are being illegally transported from Telangana."

"A person named Rasool, proprietor of a dairy and ice cream parlour in Giddaluru town, is the main accused, who had bought the material and transporting it from Telangana to Andhra. We will arrest him in two or three days. Total value of the liquor is almost Rs 8 lakhs. Two vehicles used for this illegal transportation have are also seized," the Excise Superintendant added. (ANI)

