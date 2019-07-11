Rs. 80 crore spent on girls scheme in UP last year

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday that around Rs 80 crore were spent on Uttar Pradesh under the scheme Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) in 2018-19 period.

The total amount spent by the Ministry under the scheme during the last three years is Rs 2.90 crore (2016-17), Rs 33 crore (2017-18) and Rs 80 crore lakh(2018-19), she said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

While Haryana received the highest amount Rs 126.58 in 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh was given Rs 601.76 and 1243.15 in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively

The minister said: "All states and Union Territories (UTs), except West Bengal, have constituted the State Task Force (STF) for the BBBP."

All the STF bodies are headed by chief secretary and UT administration as per the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme's guidelines, she added.



According to the Ministry, out of 405 districts selected for multi-sectoral activities, 390 districts have constituted the District Task Force (DTF).

Block Level Committees (BLCs) have been constituted by the twelve States and UTs namely, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

BBBP is a campaign launched by the Centre that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls across the country. The scheme was launched with initial funding of Rs 100 crore. (ANI)