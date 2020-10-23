Rs 8.5 lakh recovered from outside Patna Congress office, IT officials serve notice

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): A team of Income Tax officials arrived at Congress' office in Patna on Thursday to serve a notice to them after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside the office's compound.

One person was detained outside the office compound after Rs 8.5 lakh was recovered from him there.



Elaborating on this, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said, "They served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle outside the compound. No money recovered from within the compound."

"I want to ask that 22 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver was recovered from BJP candidate from Raxaul. Why is IT not going there? Gohil said.

He said, "I also want to ask when they serve notice to us, do they have the permission of Election Commission. They did not have an answer to this. From our side, we will cooperate with officials, even though we do not have any black money because the entire black money is with the BJP." (ANI)

