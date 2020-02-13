Rs 9.39 lakh gold seized from passenger at Mangalore Airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Customs officials at Mangalore International Airport have seized gold weighing 233.18 grams worth Rs 9.39 lakh from a passenger on late Wednesday night.

The intercepted passenger, Mohammed from Kasargod, arrived from Dubai on Air India Flight No. IX384 and attempted to smuggle the gold in strip form concealed inside a rechargeable emergency light and solar sensor wall light.

The officers based on profiling zeroed in on him and detected the concealed gold strips with the help of the imaging system. The smuggled gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

