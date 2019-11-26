RS adjourned till 2 pm amidst sloganeering by MPs of opposition over Maharashtra issue

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amidst sloganeering by the MPs of the opposition, over the Maharashtra issue.

Similar slogans were raised in the Lower House of the Parliament earlier today, where the opposition leaders raised the slogan of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (stop killing the constitution) during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till noon following continued sloganeering by opposition leaders.

Earlier in the day, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue.

In another development, Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

