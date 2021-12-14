RS Chairman grants leave to BJP MP Saroj Pandey on medical ground

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday granted leave to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saroj Pandey from the entire session of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament on medical grounds.

Citing a letter received from the Chhattisgarh MP, Naidu informed the House soon after the rocketing began at 11 am.

"A letter has been received from Saroj Pandey regarding her absence from the 255th Session of the Parliament on medical grounds. Permission has been granted her to be absent from entire Winter Session from November 29 to December 23," Naidu said.



The 53-year-old BJP MP sustained injuries after she slipped and fell at her residence in Chhattisgarh's Durg in October this year.

A green corridor was created to shift her from Sector-9 hospital in Bhilai, where she was admitted soon after the incident, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, for further treatment.

Pandey slipped and fell at her home in the Maitri Nagar locality of Durg and sustained injuries on her leg and waist, a statement issued by the state's public relations department had said. (ANI)

