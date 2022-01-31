RS Chairman urges MPs to follow new seating arrangements, avoid close sitting amid COVID-19 scare

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Rajya Sabah Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday requested all the members of the House to follow new seating arrangements and avoid close sitting at any cost amid the COVID-19 scare.

Unlike earlier arrangements in normal days, the new seating arrangements for the members are fixed in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha chambers as well as the galleries of both the Houses.

This seating arrangement was implemented in Parliament first time when COVID-19 spread across India in 2020. There was a relaxation in the seating arrangement in the Monsoon Session of Parliament but it was again resumed in view of the third wave of COVID.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman's request came during the first sitting of the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday.

"I would like to make the request to the members to stick to the seat that is allocated to your party and you. I have already asked the Secretary-General to speak to the leaders of different parties to see that their members are informed about their seating arrangements so that members can sit on their seats. Even today, I saw some members sitting close. This should be avoided at any cost," Naidu said.

For this session, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the number of seats for each party in the Rajya Sabha Chamber, Rajya Sabha Galleries, and Lok Sabha Chamber has been fixed as per their numerical strength.

"Members sitting in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Chambers are requested to raise their hands, introduce themselves before taking part in the discussion so that they can be identified. For the sake of reaching out to people through proper voice, members are permitted to speak where they are sitting," Naidu further said.



The Chairman then adjourned the House till February 1, 2022 after the government on Monday tabled Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Rajya Sabha on day one of the Budget Session of Parliament.

"The sitting of the Rajya Sabha will commence after one hour of the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1," Naidu said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

Obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Joyanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj were also made by Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Secretary-General later laid on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-fifth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President. (ANI)

