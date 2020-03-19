RS Deputy Chair praises Nitish Kumar for working on development agenda, ending caste-based politics

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for working on the development agenda, changing caste-based politics and forcing political parties to contest polls for the welfare of people.

The comments came after Harivansh was successfully re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Speaking to ANI after his re-election, Harivansh said, "I thank Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar for choosing my name for Rajya Sabha. I have no words to express my gratitude to him. I always feel proud to work under his leadership and his guidance. He is one of the politicians in the country who is working sincerely on the agenda of development."

"Nitish Kumar has changed the entire caste-based politics in Bihar and forced other political parties of the state to contest elections for the welfare of people," Harivansh further said.

Harivansh was among five candidates from Bihar who were elected unopposed from Bihar to the upper house. Three of the elected members are from the NDA and two are from the RJD.

All five candidates who filed Nominations for five Rajya Sabha Seats from Bihar have been elected. Harivansh (Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha), Ramnath Thakur from JDU, Vivek Thakur From BJP and RJD's Premchand Gupta and Amrendra Dhari Singh have been elected to the Upper House. (ANI)

