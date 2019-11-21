Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo/RSTV
RS Deputy Chairman forbids Vijay Goel from displaying masks, bottles in House

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Goel not to show masks, mineral water bottles, and pictures of air purifiers in the House.
"You cannot display all these objects in the house," Singh told Goel.
His comments came after Goel showed masks, mineral water bottles, air purifiers and Delhi Govt advertisements during a debate in Rajya Sabha on air pollution in the national capital.
Earlier today, Goel accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi of not taking enough measures to address air pollution in the national capital over the last five years.
"Kejriwal did not take steps to tackle air pollution and bad water quality. He did not show his concern to around two crore people of Delhi. Earlier, water was not coming in Delhi but now water is coming, but it's contaminated. They are doing politics on this matter. Even the Supreme Court said that the odd-even scheme is not enough to tackle air pollution," he said.
Further, he added: "90 per cent pollution happens from local sources such as road construction, smoke coming out from vehicles, dust, and industrial pollution. Stubble burning was an excuse. It was being done for the last 30 days. So, the Kejriwal government has not done anything in the last five years." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:48 IST

