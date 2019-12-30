RS Deputy Chairman meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh Harivansh on Monday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence at Kanke road in Jharkhand and congratulated him.

Soren also met the people from across the state who came to greet the new Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the government will be committed to the overall development and welfare of Jharkhand. The state will set new standards of progress as expected by the people of the state," an official statement said.

He said that he will build an inclusive new Jharkhand.

Soren, who is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday after JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the recent assembly elections. (ANI)