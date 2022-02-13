RS Deputy Chairman, other parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other parliamentarians on Sunday paid floral tributes to poet and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament House on her birth anniversary.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes.



Sarojini Naidu is better known as the Nightingale of India or Bharatiya Kokila. Her poems were known to be imagery and gestures for ideal love.

Born on February 13, 1879, Sarojini had an inclination towards writing since the age of 12. Her collection of poems 'The Broken Wings' was published in 1905. She joined the Indian national movement during the Bengal Partition in 1905. Her works for the country's independence are notable.

She passed away on March 2, 1949, at the Government House in Lucknow. (ANI)

