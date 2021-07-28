RS passes Juvenile Justice Bill, Smriti Irani accuses Opposition of trying to divide the House

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Soon after the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday thanked every MP of the BJP-led NDA government who supported the bill and said it was unfortunate that Opposition leaders tried to divide the House.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "It was unfortunate that Opposition leaders tried to divide the House. Even if it was not supported by the Opposition, I thank every person of the BJP-led NDA government who supported the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021."

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, was passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament by the government in the Budget session this year. It was passed in Lok Sabha on March 24.

The bill was introduced by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani in the Rajya Sabha.



Irani while introducing the bill at the Upper House stressed the necessity for entrusting the District Magistrates with the responsibility of care and protection of vulnerable children in light of the prevailing inadequacies in the system.

She recounted the commitment of the Parliament towards prioritising India's children above all issues.

The amendments include authorising the District Magistrate including Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability.

The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions. (ANI)







