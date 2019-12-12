RS Prasad writes to Chief Justice of Guj HC over safety, security of women, children

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written a letter to Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Vikram Nath over crimes against women and children.

"Safety and security of women and children is a matter of national concern. I hope you will appreciate that completion of trial within two months and appeals within six months of cases of rape is now a statutory obligation under Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018," Prasad wrote in his letter.

"We owe it to our daughters and sisters and their families who are the unfortunate victims of these heinous crimes, a fair and prompt trial... In view of the concern and disquiet in the country on delayed trials, it is important to have effective and regular monitoring of the trial in various fast track courts under your jurisdiction. The Union Government is committed to support the efforts in enhancing the safety of women and children in every possible manner," he added.

He further highlighted that to support the efforts of the state governments, the Ministry of Law and Justice has launched a scheme for 'Setting up Fast Track Special Courts for Expeditious Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases' as a centrally sponsored scheme.

"This scheme aims at effective implementation of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018, by ensuring targeted disposal of pending rape and POCSO Act related cases. Under this scheme, a total of 1,023 dedicated Fast Track Special Courts are proposed to be set up throughout the country to dispose off pending cases of rape and POCSO Act related cases in a time-bound manner," he wrote.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the state of Gujarat has agreed to join this scheme," he added.

Prasad requested the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court to ensure coordinated action with the state government for early setting up of the fast track special courts.

"I would further request you to also give directions for the Special Courts to be given necessary infrastructure and manpower resources and that cases are quickly transferred to them for speedy trial and disposal," he added. (ANI)