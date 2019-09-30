Representative Image
RSS affiliates divided as Bajrang Dal demands non-Hindus to be banned at Dandiya events

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:42 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The affiliates of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) looked divided over Bajrang Dal's call for making Aadhar card mandatory to stop the entry of Non-Hindus in events like Garba and Dandiya.
In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal, an outfit associated with Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP), has written an open letter to organizers of a dandiya event to ensure no Non-Hindu should either be employed as a bouncer or enter the festival arena.
However, not many in RSS agrees with this viewpoint.
Speaking to ANI, Indresh Kumar, patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch opined that people are entitled to their respective thoughts.
"But this country and everyone should understand that 44 crores of Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh have roots in India. Be it language, culture etc, we are one. These Muslims don't have roots in Arab and Turkey but here in India, they found their roots. They should live as Indians," Kumar further added.
Another senior RSS affiliate functionary when asked to comment, said on condition of anonymity, "Ask them who made these gods idols whether they one particular religion. They are prepared by people of every religion. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi Or Durga Pooja, irrespective of religion, the artisans fill their craft with their soul."
Countering this view, Surendra Jain, joint general secretary of VHP fully supported the stand taken by Bajrang Dal.
"Those who do not have faith in Maa Durga what will they do at dandiya or garba? These people go to such religious events with malafide intentions. We cannot forget the danger of Love Jihad. Similarly, in Burma, Rohingyas have gone too low. Muslims must understand that they should focus on their own festivals. And they should not cast an evil eye on women of other religions," said Jain. (ANI)

