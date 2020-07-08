RSS affiliates engage in skill mapping of returnee workers to aid govt in ensuring jobs for them

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliates are conducting independent skill mapping survey of migrant workers returning to their states amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, in an effort to aid the government to provide jobs for them.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliates have started the task of skill mapping. The data thus prepared will be shared with governments to ensure those out of job are able to secure a job matching their skills.

To contain the effect of the lockdown on labourers, the governments -- both Centre and States -- decided to prepare a database of labourers who have returned to their villages facing joblessness and financial distress. However, it is not just the government machinery ensuring skill mapping of returnees to ensure they secure work.

According to Virjesh Upadhyay, national General Secretary, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the RSS affiliate has set up help desks for migrants up to district and Panchayat level.

"We have set up help desks and details collated thus are shared with the government as it is the government that will help them land a livelihood as per the schemes announced," added Upadhyay.

The details sought from the returnees are: What was the work profile? How much a worker was earning in a month? How much are the expenses? How many people were there in the family? In which school his children were studying if at all they were? What kind of job can be made available to him or her? Where did the family live? How much was the rent? What were the living conditions of the family? How much can be earned by now that the worker has returned to the village? And education opportunities for the kids available near the residence?

The RSS affiliates are also working in association with other social organisations to secure details about the migrant workers.

According to a senior functionary of an RSS affiliate, the work to skill map the migrant workers who have returned to their villages is going on in full swing.

There are certain factors that are to be looked into while taking details of a worker to help him get the job he is skilled at.

"What should we look at while collating information on those who have come back due to lockdown triggered because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It will ensure that majority will get jobs paying equivalent to what they were getting in big cities," said the functionary. (ANI)

