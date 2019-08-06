Representative Image
RSS affiliates to begin nation-wide campaign for reclaiming PoK, Aksai Chin

Pragya Kaushika        | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:39 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With Article 370 out of the way, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates have now decided to lend support to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's views on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's affiliate- Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) along with 50 other associated organisations have decided to organise seminars and take out marches for creating awareness amongst the masses regarding PoK and Aksai Chin being an integral part of the country.
Praising Amit Shah, MRM patron Indresh Kumar said that time has come to lay claim on illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan and China, respectively.
"When Home Minister Amit Shah said that by Jammu and Kashmir he meant PoK and Aksai Chin as well. It is a big statement to be made and his bravery to say this in Parliament should be applauded," said Kumar.
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah in Parliament said that whenever he talks about Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), it includes PoK and Aksai Chin and that he can lay his life to reclaim the parts of the state.
Kumar said that on August 13, these organisations would be celebrating International Rakshabandhan festival in Delhi and it is there when a resolution calling to reclaim the illegally occupied portion of Jammu and Kashmir by India's neighbours will be passed.
Speaking to ANI, the RSS leader said, "We should lay claim on both PoK and Aksai Chin. If we do not do that that it will be a dishonest act towards the nation and it will be dishonesty towards the parliament also."
Approximately 50 institutions will begin a countrywide people's movement to create such an environment in the country where people again start talking about the areas that went illegally to other nations because of the faults of Congress-led governments in the past.
"During partition, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India but the then government did not take people in confidence and this resulted in Pakistan occupying some parts of our country illegally. Aksai China met the same fate when our leadership casually claimed that the area is barren and not even a single blade of grass can be grown there," added Kumar.
MRM along with organisations like Isai Manch, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch and many more would participate in the 'people's movement' that will be launched by RSS affiliate on August 13.
As per the RSS leaders, the slogans for the campaign are also ready and they will be targeting Pakistan and China for vacating the illegally occupied PoK and Aksai Chin.
The event would be held across the country, with RSS functionary Indresh Kumar inaugurating the same in the national capital. (ANI)

