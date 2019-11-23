Student leader Chakrapani Ojha speaking to media in Varanasi. Photo/ANI
Student leader Chakrapani Ojha speaking to media in Varanasi. Photo/ANI

RSS backs Muslim professor at BHU's Sanskrit dept as students call off strike

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:10 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed professor Firoz Khan as students protesting against his appointment at Banaras Hindu University (BHU)'s Sanskrit department called off their agitation on Friday.
Functionaries of RSS' Kashi unit held a meeting today to discuss the students' protest against Khan's appointment in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigan.
"The Sangh is of the opinion that opposing Dr Firoz Khan is wrong. The Sangh has a clear and firm view that opposing a person appointed by the due selection process and is dedicated and devoted to Sanskrit literature, goes against the law and social harmony," said Jayprakash Lal, Vibhag Sanghchalak, RSS Kashi.
The students called off their protest against Khan's appointment on the fifteenth day of their agitation on Friday evening. "We are ending this movement but our struggle will continue until our demands are fulfilled," student leader Chakrapani Ojha told media.
He said, "We will go to the Prime Minister's Office with students to hand over a memorandum tomorrow."
Earlier, the students said that they were not against Khan's identity as a Muslim but were opposing his appointment as he does not practice Hindu ways of life which is necessary to teach Vedas.
"It is not about the Hindu-Muslim issue. If Feroz Khan, who intends to join the department, adopts the way of life required to teach Vedas, we will accept him," a protesting student told ANI on Thursday.
Despite criticism, the protesting students denied to soften their stand and have said that they would go to the Supreme to stall Khan's appointment if BHU administration did not remove him from the faculty. (ANI)

