RSS backs PM Modi on 'Sanyog nahi prayog' remark, alleges PFI and AISA behind anti-CAA unrest

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Lending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were "not a sanyog (chance) but a prayog (an experiment) to destroy country's harmony", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too feels that the anti CAA protests are not a spontaneous outburst but a designed step.

Speaking to ANI, one of the top functionaries of the BJP's ideological parent alleged that the anti-CAA protests and violence were a "concerted conspiracy" by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA).

"PFI and AISA are two organisations which we believe are behind anti-CAA protests and violence. Congress due to vote bank politics have surrendered the space to these organisations who have their frontal organisations which are trying to destabilize the country," explained the RSS leader when asked about protests like Shaheen Bagh.

The senior leader also informed that the RSS will re-initiate the public awareness programme among the population across the country. The Sangh had also conducted a similar programme to appraise the Muslim population and remove their misgivings.

Senior members of the Muslim community were also told by the RSS that they needed to play a proactive role in giving out the message that the CAA was not against the citizens of the country. "A similar outreach was done after the Ramjanmabhoomi verdict. This time too we will conduct similar programmes with the Muslim community leaders," he said.

The senior functionary also pointed out that the PFI and AISA were able to take over and command the protests as the main opposition party Congress had refused to indulge with the social groups and their vote banks. (ANI)

