RSS banks on Muslim leaders of BJP to maintain harmony following SC verdict on Ayodhya

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days.

The RSS approach is to keep BJP Muslim leaders at the forefront in its bid to ensure peace and harmony in society. For which, four committees have been constituted for communicating with the community with Muslim Rashtriya Manch at its pivot.

BJP leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shazia Ilmi, BJP national president of Minority cell Abdul Rashid Ansari, Chairman Minority Commission Saiyed Gairul Hasan Rizvi were present at the meeting attended by senior RSS functionaries Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar and others.

With the Supreme Court expected to deliver the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the next few days, the RSS is discussing ways to ensure that cordial atmosphere and harmony is maintained and is working out dos and don'ts.

Senior RSS leaders held three-day deliberations at Adhyatm Sadhana Kendra in Chhatarpur. (ANI)